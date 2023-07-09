Home Cities Delhi

Delhi witnesses highest single-day downpour in last 41 years, neighbouring towns grind to halt

As per the rainfall data recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi received about 153 mm of rainfall which is the third-highest single-day rainfall for July since 1958.

Published: 09th July 2023 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles make their way through a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi

Vehicles make their way through a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The incessant rains lashing the capital city between Saturday and Sunday morning led Delhi to record the highest single-day precipitation event in the last 41 years with 153 mm of rainfall. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital witnessed such a single-day downpour on July 25, 1982.

The IMD estimates suggest that in mere 24 hours, the city filled its average monsoon quota of over 20 per cent. Delhi records up to 700 mm of average rainfall during the monsoon season.

According to the officials at Met Department, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season’s first "very heavy" rainfall.

As per the rainfall data recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory, the city received about 153 mm of rainfall between Saturday 8:30 am and Sunday 8:30 am, which is the third-highest single-day rainfall for July since 1958.

While the incessant rainfall brought weekend-chill weather for the residents Delhi NCR residents, it also overwhelmed the public infrastructure inundating parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises, and caused chaos on the roads. 

Strong winds and showers also caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in several areas. The situation prompted authorities to swing into action. Delhi Government cancelled Sunday leave of the officials and instructed them to hit the ground. 

GFX

High single-day rain events   Recording (mm)

July 21, 1958:       266.2

July 25, 1982:       169.9

July 09, 2023:       153

July 10, 2003:       133.4

July 28, 2009:       126

July 08, 1993:       125.7

Rainfall categorization 

Category                      Indicator

Light                              Below 15 mm

Moderate                      15-64.5 mm

Heavy                            64.5-115.5 mm

Very Heavy                   115.6-204.4 mm

Extremely Heavy         Exceeding 204.4 mm

