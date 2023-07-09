Officers' Sunday off cancelled, schools closed, WFH advised as incessant rains batters Delhi NCR

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Indian Meteorological Department issuing a Yellow alert for Delhi NCR, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the closure of schools in the city as continuous heavy rainfall followed by traffic jams and waterlogging brought the city to a halt.

"In view of the torrential rains in the last two days and keeping in mind the warnings of the meteorological department, all schools will remain closed on Monday," Kejriwal announced on Twitter.

Besides, he also cancelled Sunday leave for government officials and instructed them to remain on ground to assess the situation. The CM also informed that cabinet ministers along with Delhi Mayor will carry out inspection in areas where the water looting and other problems were reported.

"Yesterday, Delhi received 126 mm of rainfall. Fifteen per cent of the total rainfall that Delhi gets every monsoon was received in just 12 hours. People were severely affected due to waterlogging."

"Today, all the ministers of Delhi and the mayor will carry out an inspection of problem areas. Directions have been issued to all officers to be on the ground and their Sunday off has been cancelled," he said in a separate tweet.

कल दिल्ली में 126mm बारिश हुई। मॉनसून सीज़न की टोटल बारिश का 15% मात्र 12 घण्टे में बरसा। लोग जल भराव से काफ़ी परेशान हुए। आज दिल्ली के सभी मंत्री और मेयर problem areas का इंस्पेक्शन करेंगे। सभी विभागों के अफ़सरों को संडे की छुट्टी कैंसिल कर के, ग्राउंड पर उतरने के निर्देश दिये… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2023

The situation also prompted authorities in neighbouring Gurugram and Ghaziabad to announce shutdown of the schools there.

"Due to the relentless downpour and the forecast of more rain tomorrow, all Government and Private schools in Gurugram district will remain closed for the safety and well-being of students and staff," an order issued from the office of Gurugram's Deputy Commissioner read.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad DM has ordered the closure of schools till Tuesday.

Massive destruction reported

Apart from severe waterlogging and traffic jams, the heavy rains have led to huge destruction of properties in the city. The downpour wreaked havoc as arterial roads, parks, underpasses, markets, and even schools and hospitals were inundated.

Delhi Fire Services said that 15 calls were received at its control room with different people reporting portions of several buildings having collapsed across Delhi.

Besides, a portion of the boundary wall of a school in Sriniwaspuri collapsed which incited panic among the locals. Delhi minister Atishi said the wall was 35 years old and termed 150 mm of rainfall in the city an "unusual climate event".

Work From Home appeal to corporates

Following severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of Gurugram due to the heavy showers for a second straight day, the city administration advised corporate houses to allow work from home to their employees on Monday.

Gurgaon DC Nishant Kumar Yadav appealed to residents not to leave their houses, except for essential work. He also asked companies based in the city to advise their staff, except those involved in essential services, to work from home on Monday so that water can be removed from roads as soon as the rain stops.

Yamuna inches away from danger mark

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a warning and stated that the water level in the Yamuna river in Delhi is rising and is expected to breach the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday. According to the CWC's flood-monitoring portal, the water level in the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday. The warning level is 204.5 metres.

