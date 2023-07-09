Territorial Army personnel deployed for Yamuna cleaning work withdrawn in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Territorial Army company assigned to protect and clean the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi has been withdrawn, officials said on Saturday.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga provided the company of the Territorial Army (TA) earlier this year to boost river cleaning efforts. In a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said the “Territorial Army (has been) withdrawn with effect from June 30”.

A senior NMCG official said that the company was part of the Ecological Task Force (ETF) of the Territorial Army working for the NMCG in Kanpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj. “It was temporarily deployed for the Yamuna cleaning work in Delhi,” said the official.

“This company was brought to Delhi to create awareness among the people... to prevent dumping of waste into the Yamuna. It was a small special drive and it’s over now,” the official said. The DPCC in its report said immediate alternate measures need to be put in place following the withdrawal of the TA company.

