AIIMS resumes stalled recruitment exercise in research after workers' associations object

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Weeks after stalling the recruitment of fresh research staff into projects due to ongoing deliberations in formulating the new recruitment policy for research staff, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday revoked its decision.

A memorandum issued from the director's office stated that the previous order issued from the Research Section be kept in abeyance till the revised guidelines for recruiting research staff are received from the Union Health Ministry.

The previous order which was issued last month had stalled any fresh recruitment in the department which led to disruption of undergoing projects as well as 665 projects funded by other institutes to AIIMS.

"The guidelines for recruitment for project staff are being revised. As per inputs from many Principal Investigators, as a result of this many projects have not been able to function properly. According to the PIs, this has led to the disruption of the smooth functioning of research projects and research output. The PIs have emphasized that over 1400 project employees and 665 extramural-funded research projects are getting severely affected. SYS has been representing this serious matter regularly since then and this has been also represented as well as endorsed by FAIMS, RDA, AIIMS Nurses Union, Officers Association, UAHP," the latest memorandum read.

"Hence, till the revised guidelines are received for implementation, order No. F.3-40/misc./2023 dated 22nd June, 2023 issued by Research Section may be kept in abeyance," it said.

The decision was taken after a strong dissent by multiple associations of the institute led by the Society of Young Scientists (SYS) over the various new provisions in the draft guidelines, which they found objectionable which include capping years of total recruitment as well as no age relaxation to experienced research staffers while enrolment to subsequent projects.

The SYS said that the decision has come as a relief to the entire fraternity of the contractually employed project staff. "However, even as we celebrate this positive step from the authorities, we have not lost sight of the bigger problem. The policymakers appear to be still formulating amendments. Our struggle is not over until fair and viable revisions are implemented. We will continue to strategically safeguard the best interests of our fraternity until needed," it added.

NEW DELHI: Weeks after stalling the recruitment of fresh research staff into projects due to ongoing deliberations in formulating the new recruitment policy for research staff, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday revoked its decision. A memorandum issued from the director's office stated that the previous order issued from the Research Section be kept in abeyance till the revised guidelines for recruiting research staff are received from the Union Health Ministry. The previous order which was issued last month had stalled any fresh recruitment in the department which led to disruption of undergoing projects as well as 665 projects funded by other institutes to AIIMS.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The guidelines for recruitment for project staff are being revised. As per inputs from many Principal Investigators, as a result of this many projects have not been able to function properly. According to the PIs, this has led to the disruption of the smooth functioning of research projects and research output. The PIs have emphasized that over 1400 project employees and 665 extramural-funded research projects are getting severely affected. SYS has been representing this serious matter regularly since then and this has been also represented as well as endorsed by FAIMS, RDA, AIIMS Nurses Union, Officers Association, UAHP," the latest memorandum read. "Hence, till the revised guidelines are received for implementation, order No. F.3-40/misc./2023 dated 22nd June, 2023 issued by Research Section may be kept in abeyance," it said. The decision was taken after a strong dissent by multiple associations of the institute led by the Society of Young Scientists (SYS) over the various new provisions in the draft guidelines, which they found objectionable which include capping years of total recruitment as well as no age relaxation to experienced research staffers while enrolment to subsequent projects. The SYS said that the decision has come as a relief to the entire fraternity of the contractually employed project staff. "However, even as we celebrate this positive step from the authorities, we have not lost sight of the bigger problem. The policymakers appear to be still formulating amendments. Our struggle is not over until fair and viable revisions are implemented. We will continue to strategically safeguard the best interests of our fraternity until needed," it added.