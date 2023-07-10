Home Cities Delhi

Excise scam: SC agrees to hear bail plea of Sisodia in cases filed by CBI, ED

Sisodia, who also held the excise portfolio among many that he handled as the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the "scam".

Published: 10th July 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Manish Sisodia at his residence on Saturday | Express

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on July 14, Former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking bail in the multi-crore scam of Delhi Liquor policy. 

Sisodia who has been in custody in the multi-crore scam of the now scrapped Delhi Liquor policy has approached Supreme Court against Delhi HCs orders of refusing to grant him bail in the cases registered by the CBI and ED. 

His plea was mentioned by Senior Advocate AM Singhvi before the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. Urging the court to consider his plea, Singhvi said, “His wife is not well. If it can be on July 14.” 

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by CBI hours nearly eight hours after questioning pursuant to an FIR registered against him on August 17, 2022 under section 120B of IPC read with Section 477 IPC and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Apart from the CBI case, he was also taken into custody by the ED on March 9 in a money laundering case. 

Seeking bail, he in his plea before the SC has said that charges in the chargesheet that has already been filed by the CBI are punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years. It has also been contended that the probe conducted so far has not traced any proceeds of crime to him and he thus deserves to be granted bail in the absence of evidence. 

The plea challenges Delhi HCs July 3 and May 30 order passed by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of rejecting him bail in the cases registered against him by ED and CBI respectively. 

While denying him bail in the CBI case, Justice Sharma had termed while terming allegations of misconduct against him “serious” had said that the excise policy was formed at the instance of the “South Group” with malafide intention to give undue advantage to them. HC in its order had said, “The gravity and the allegations do not entitle the accused to be admitted to bail. This court, as has discussed above, is clear of the fact that the excise policy has not been examined in the present proceedings nor the powers of the government regarding the framing of the economic policies. 

However, since there are serious allegations of misconduct against the petitioner, the petitioner being an influential person and having held the position of Deputy Chief Minister having 18 portfolios and the witnesses are mostly public servants, there is a possibility of the witnesses being influenced cannot be ruled out.” Additionally, Justice Sharma while denying him bail in the ED case had said that Sisodia didn’t meet the twin conditions for the grant of bail under PMLA as well as the triple test for the grant of bail. 

Justice Sharma also underlined that the special judge’s order was well reasoned and relieved on the basis of material on record and didn’t suffer from any illegality or infirmity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court CBI money laundering case aap Manish Sisodia
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp