Government school wall collapses in Delhi, triggers political slugfest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A wall of a Delhi government school in Srinivaspuri collapsed during heavy rains, triggering a political slugfest on Sunday with the BJP alleging corruption in the building construction. “A wall of a school built four months before has collapsed due to rains. This has exposed the much-touted world-class education model of the Delhi Government. Had it not been a holiday, you could imagine the risk it could have posed to children” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Education Minister Atishi, however, claimed that the wall was 35 years old and termed 150 mm of rainfall in the city an “unusual climate event”. She directed senior officials of the education department, principals and vice-principals to conduct a physical inspection of all government schools on Sunday.

In case of any deficiencies or serious problem is found, the school should be cordoned off to avoid any mishap, according to a statement from the education minister’s office. The boundary wall of the school collapsed over some vehicles parked near the wall on Saturday evening. No one was injured in the incident.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva along with MP Ramesh Bidhuri went to Srinivaspuri ward where three motorcycles and two rickshaws were buried under the debris. Sachdeva said that it is shocking that the wall of this school “built just four months ago” in the constituency of Atishi collapsed in the very first rain and raises a question mark on the quality of material used in constructing the school.

