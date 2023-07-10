Schools in Gurugram to be shut on July 10, people urged to work from home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Gurugram on Sunday with the administration advising corporate houses to work from home on Monday and schools to announce a holiday. The downpour wreaked havoc as arterial roads, parks, underpasses, markets, and even schools and hospitals were inundated.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav urged residents to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. He also said corporate offices have been asked to advise their staff to work from home on Monday so that waterlogged roads can be cleared as soon as the rain stops.

Private schools in the city are expected to remain closed on Monday after an advisory issued by the district administration.“Due to incessant rainfall, roads are waterlogged and commuting is extremely difficult. Hence, the schools will remain closed tomorrow (July 10) for students’ safety, by orders from the District Authorities,” read a message from the principal of DAV public school, sector 14.

According to officials, the downpour lashed Gurugram through Saturday night and continued well into the morning. The city received 150 mm of rainfall till the afternoon. Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city’s drainage infrastructure.

“There is waterlogging due to continuous rain and traffic is moving at a slow pace. Therefore, we request all of you to leave the house only when necessary work is to be done. Sorry for the inconvenience,” an

advisory by the traffic police department said.

Severe waterlogging was reported from Himgiri Chowk, Aggarwal Dharmshala Chowk, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Kanhai Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, and Sohna Road among others, they said.

