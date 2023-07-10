Two killed in rain-related events in Delhi, traffic paralysed

Home Cities Delhi

By Ujwal Jalali
NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman died in Subzi Mandi of a wall collapse while an auto-rickshaw driver died in Rohini after a tree fell on his vehicle following heavy rain in the national capital on Sunday, police said.  Five other people were injured in separate incidents, police said, all caused by the record-breaking downpour the city saw during the day.

Priti, a resident of Sonepat’s Gannaur, was killed when a dilapidated portion of a wall of a veterinary hospital collapsed on her in the Subzi Mandi area, police said. Priti was with a girl, who too sustained wounds when she came under the wall.

A Delhi Traffic police official said that calls of traffic congestion, failure of traffic signals, and water logging, uprooting of trees and potholes were received in the Control Room. “Incidents of power failure were reported in many parts of the city which resulted in non-functioning of signals and manning of signalised intersections by traffic personnel to regulate traffic,” he said.

The water logging was witnessed at 54 locations including Pusta Road near Service Road, Geeta Colony, Road No-316 near Mangolpuri Ind area, Ring road near Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road near IGI Stadium to Rajghat Chowk, among others. In west Delhi’s Moti Nagar, two eight-year-old boys on Sunday became victims of a tin shed collapse in Zakhira locality, officials said.

The fire department rescued the two boys ‘ Aalam and Maraluddin -- who were trapped under the debris.
The rescue operation was concluded by 11.35 am and both were admitted to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said. Fire operator Daljeet too sustained injuries during the rescue operation, officials said.

On Sunday, several areas of the city were flooded and the DFS control room received 13 calls reporting house-collapse incidents, officials said. In Rohini, a large portion of a road caved in in Sector-24.Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, IMD said. An interaction between Western Disturbance and monsoon winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi.

