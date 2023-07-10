Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna in Delhi likely to cross danger mark: Minister Atishi

Published: 10th July 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Education and PWD Minister Atishi during the inspection of the waterlogged areas after heavy monsoon rains (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna in Delhi is likely to cross the danger mark around 11 am on Tuesday as a large quantity of water is being discharged into the upper reaches of the river, Delhi minister Atishi said on Monday.

The Public Works Department minister, who inspected the preparedness for evacuation and relief work, said water is rushing in the Yamuna towards Delhi very fast due to very heavy rainfall in north Indian states.

"Around 43,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into Yamuna from Haryana till yesterday morning that has increased to nearly three lakh cusecs now. We expect the level of water in Yamuna to reach the danger mark around 10-11 am on Tuesday," she told PTI.

The warning level of water in Yamuna in Delhi is 204.50 metres while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.

