Delhi CM Kejriwal holds meet as rain wreaks havoc

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held an emergency meet to discuss the current situation due to the unprecedented rain in the national capital. He assured the public that all departments are on high alert and fully prepared to handle any challenge, asserting that there is no immediate danger of flooding. He said that evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will start once the river touches the 206-metre mark, while assuring the people that experts have said the flood situation might not arise in the national capital.

The city witnessed an unprecedented downpour of 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period on July 8-9, a record not surpassed since 1982 when the city experienced 170 mm of rainfall. “The unprecedented rain caused problems to people and Delhi’s system was not able to withstand it. Every year after rainfall, some vulnerable areas are waterlogged and the water is drained out in a couple of hours. But the 153 mm of rainfall was unprecedented and an event which happened in nearly 40 years,” he said.

Recognising the challenges of road maintenance during the monsoon, Kejriwal announced that immediate measures would be taken to address potholes by temporarily filling them with stones. Following the incidents of road cave-ins at three locations, Kejriwal ordered a thorough investigation to identify the underlying causes. Construction activities in the city have been temporarily halted to allow unimpeded clearing of drains blocked near sites.

To prevent traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police has been asked to deploy additional personnel at vulnerable points in the national capital. It aims to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and prevent gridlocks on the roads. He highlighted the ongoing coordination with the Central Water Commission and clarified that despite the current release of water from the Hathnikund barrage, which reached 203.58 metres in Yamuna River, experts have reassured that the risk of flooding remains low.

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held an emergency meet to discuss the current situation due to the unprecedented rain in the national capital. He assured the public that all departments are on high alert and fully prepared to handle any challenge, asserting that there is no immediate danger of flooding. He said that evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will start once the river touches the 206-metre mark, while assuring the people that experts have said the flood situation might not arise in the national capital. The city witnessed an unprecedented downpour of 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period on July 8-9, a record not surpassed since 1982 when the city experienced 170 mm of rainfall. “The unprecedented rain caused problems to people and Delhi’s system was not able to withstand it. Every year after rainfall, some vulnerable areas are waterlogged and the water is drained out in a couple of hours. But the 153 mm of rainfall was unprecedented and an event which happened in nearly 40 years,” he said. Recognising the challenges of road maintenance during the monsoon, Kejriwal announced that immediate measures would be taken to address potholes by temporarily filling them with stones. Following the incidents of road cave-ins at three locations, Kejriwal ordered a thorough investigation to identify the underlying causes. Construction activities in the city have been temporarily halted to allow unimpeded clearing of drains blocked near sites. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To prevent traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police has been asked to deploy additional personnel at vulnerable points in the national capital. It aims to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and prevent gridlocks on the roads. He highlighted the ongoing coordination with the Central Water Commission and clarified that despite the current release of water from the Hathnikund barrage, which reached 203.58 metres in Yamuna River, experts have reassured that the risk of flooding remains low.