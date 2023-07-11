'Hang the killer', says father of stabbed Gurugram woman

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “I taught Neha the tailoring work so that she becomes an independent woman in her life. Never thought she would meet such a horrific fate,” said Rakesh Kumar, the father of Neha, who was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight on Monday in Gurugram.

The 19-year-old was recently engaged to Raj Kumar (23) but things did not turn out well for them as the marriage was called off by the family alleging that Raj was a man of bad character. “I am a father. I know what is good or bad for my daughter. Raj was not a good man. That is why we mutually decided and called off the marriage,” he said.

However, Raj kept pursuing the woman and troubling her siblings. “He was madly behind my daughter even when the marriage was called off. He used to threaten her and her siblings with dire consequences every day,” Rakesh said.

The gut-wrenching incident was caught on a CCTV camera in which the woman and her mother were seen walking down a street when they were accosted by Raj Kumar, who then after a few second took out the knife and twice jabbed it into the teen girl. She died on the spot. The father of the teen victim told TNIE that his wife used to work as a maid (domestic servant) and her daughter used to accompany her to her work.

“I want justice for my daughter. I want Raj Kumar to be hanged to death. I want death punishment for him,” the inconsolable Rakesh Kumar said. Both the accused and the victim were from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun and were staying in Molahera village in rented places. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

‘Called off marriage as he wasn’t a good man’

