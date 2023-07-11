On camera, 23-yr-old stabs ex-fiancée to death in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a chilling reminder of the Shahbad Dairy case when a man repeatedly stabbed his minor friend before crushing her skull with a concrete slab, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Gurugram on Monday by her former fiancée. And the entire incident was caught on CCTV, officials said, adding that the accused was arrested from the spot.

According to the police, the family had broken off the engagement between the victim and the accused, identified by cops as Ram Kumar (23), recently. Both the accused and the victim were from UP’s Badaun and were staying at Molahera village. The family broke off the engagement alleging that the accused was a “bad character”.

According to the police, the incident took place near Sector 22 in Gurugram. Around noon, the victim along with her mother was heading home when the accused stopped them. Following a heated argument, the accused took out a knife and stabbed the victim. The mother tried stop the assailant but failed to do so. The gut-wrenching incident was caught on CCTV. She could be seen in the video beating the accused with slippers and dragging him away from her daughter.

A senior police official said a team was rushed to the spot soon after getting a call and took the injured woman to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. “We have recovered the knife, which was used in the murder and a mobile phone from the accused. We are questioning him,” said the official.

Family threatened after engagement called off

The victim’s family alleged that after it found out that the accused was a “bad character”, the engagement was called off. However, the accused couldn’t take the rejection and started stalking her, the family said, adding he had even threatened them with dire consequences

Held grudge against victim: Gurugram cops

The two were engaged earlier but due to some reason the family members of the victim broke off their engagement, ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya told PTI. “Keeping a grudge against the deceased, the accused attacked the girl when he got an opportunity and stabbed her to death,” the ACP added

NEW DELHI: In a chilling reminder of the Shahbad Dairy case when a man repeatedly stabbed his minor friend before crushing her skull with a concrete slab, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Gurugram on Monday by her former fiancée. And the entire incident was caught on CCTV, officials said, adding that the accused was arrested from the spot. According to the police, the family had broken off the engagement between the victim and the accused, identified by cops as Ram Kumar (23), recently. Both the accused and the victim were from UP’s Badaun and were staying at Molahera village. The family broke off the engagement alleging that the accused was a “bad character”. According to the police, the incident took place near Sector 22 in Gurugram. Around noon, the victim along with her mother was heading home when the accused stopped them. Following a heated argument, the accused took out a knife and stabbed the victim. The mother tried stop the assailant but failed to do so. The gut-wrenching incident was caught on CCTV. She could be seen in the video beating the accused with slippers and dragging him away from her daughter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A senior police official said a team was rushed to the spot soon after getting a call and took the injured woman to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. “We have recovered the knife, which was used in the murder and a mobile phone from the accused. We are questioning him,” said the official. Family threatened after engagement called off The victim’s family alleged that after it found out that the accused was a “bad character”, the engagement was called off. However, the accused couldn’t take the rejection and started stalking her, the family said, adding he had even threatened them with dire consequences Held grudge against victim: Gurugram cops The two were engaged earlier but due to some reason the family members of the victim broke off their engagement, ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya told PTI. “Keeping a grudge against the deceased, the accused attacked the girl when he got an opportunity and stabbed her to death,” the ACP added