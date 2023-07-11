Rs 200 cr extortion case: Delhi HC rejects bail plea of Leena Maria Paulose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of Malayalam actress Leena Maria Paulose, wife of incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case registered by Delhi Police against her.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Kamlesh Kothari and B. Mohan Raj in the case, noting the case's very 'sensitive nature'.

The high court said prima facie the petitioner is involved in extortion. This is a criminal offence under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

"This court does not find any infirmity in the order of the trial court, accordingly, the bail application is dismissed", Justice Sharma said.

In the previous hearing, advocate Paul John Edison, appearing for Leena, argued that most of the offences for which she has been booked by the police are bailable and claimed that she has no direct connection with the main accused, that is, her husband Sukesh Chandrashekar.

He submitted that the bail applicant is a qualified dentist, an Indian actor, paying income tax, and a resident of Delhi. He added that “Paulose has strong roots in the society."

Advocate Edison also submitted that his client is a lady in her forties. She is willing to have a baby and have motherhood. The argument was placed forth to emphasize the right to life.

The cops, on the other hand, opposed her bail. They said the case is of serious nature. They alleged that Sukesh has been accused of making calls from jail impersonating high officials. Leena and her husband conspired together, they claimed.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had earlier registered an FIR against Sukesh for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, were earlier arrested by Delhi Police, along with others.



