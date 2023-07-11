Home Cities Delhi

Rs 200 cr extortion case: Delhi HC rejects bail plea of Leena Maria Paulose

Advocate Edison submitted that Leena is willing to have a baby and have motherhood. The argument was placed forth to emphasize the right to life.

Published: 11th July 2023 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Leena Maria Paul

Leena Maria Paul (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of Malayalam actress Leena Maria Paulose, wife of incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case registered by Delhi Police against her.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Kamlesh Kothari and B. Mohan Raj in the case, noting the case's very 'sensitive nature'.

The high court said prima facie the petitioner is involved in extortion. This is a criminal offence under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). 

"This court does not find any infirmity in the order of the trial court, accordingly, the bail application is dismissed", Justice Sharma said.

In the previous hearing, advocate Paul John Edison, appearing for Leena, argued that most of the offences for which she has been booked by the police are bailable and claimed that she has no direct connection with the main accused, that is, her husband Sukesh Chandrashekar.

He submitted that the bail applicant is a qualified dentist, an Indian actor, paying income tax, and a resident of Delhi. He added that “Paulose has strong roots in the society."

Advocate Edison also submitted that his client is a lady in her forties. She is willing to have a baby and have motherhood. The argument was placed forth to emphasize the right to life. 

The cops, on the other hand, opposed her bail. They said the case is of serious nature. They alleged that Sukesh has been accused of making calls from jail impersonating high officials. Leena and her husband conspired together, they claimed. 

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had earlier registered an FIR against Sukesh for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, were earlier arrested by Delhi Police, along with others.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rs 200 Crore extortion case Leena Maria Paulose Sukesh Chandrashekar.
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp