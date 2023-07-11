SC extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till July 24 in money laundering case

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s former Health Minister Satyendar Jain who has been in custody since 2022 in a money laundering case breathed a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court on Monday extended his interim medical bail till the till July 24.

The bail was extended by a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh after taking into consideration Senior Advocate AM Singhvi’s submission that surgery was recommended for Jain by GB Pant, Apollo and Max hospital. Taking note of the submission, the bench also directed Singhvi to submit the medical reports to ED’s counsel ASG SV Raju.

“Senior counsel submits that two medical reports have been brought on record and one more has to be brought on record. Let it be brought on record and report be submitted to ASG.. In the meantime the interim bail granted earlier stands extended till the next date,” the bench said. Notably, Supreme Court had granted Jain six weeks interim bail which had to remain in operation till July 11.

While allowing him to take treatment in private hospital of his choice, the court had directed him to influence the witnesses, leave GNCTD without court’s leave and or address any press conference or make any statement to media on any issue during his bail.

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

