SC refuses to stay Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an interim stay on the Centre’s ordinance on control over services and sought response from the Central government and L-G VK Saxena in the Delhi government’s plea challenging May 19 GNCTD Amendment Ordinance, 2023.

“It’s an ordinance, we’ll have to hear the matter. We can’t stay an ordinance, an Act is stayed,” a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said while posting the AAP government’s plea seeking stay on the ordinance for July 17.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi while pressing for the stay said that the L-G had sacked over 400 specialists engaged with the Delhi government. “At least 471 independent persons with reputed degrees from Oxford, European universities etc have been fired by the L-G. If an ordinance tries to nullify pillars given by lordships, it has to be stayed.

Imagine that the CM sits in a meeting with two bureaucrats and is in minority. Those two will outvote the CM and then go to the L-G, who is a super CM,” Singhvi said. Seeking to declare the ordinance “unconstitutional”, the plea said,

“Though the Impugned Ordinance feigns a degree of democratic involvement by making stray references to the CM, it in fact relegates the CM to being a minority-voice even in the authority tasked with making non- binding ‘recommendations’. It The Impugned Ordinance shows contempt for elected assembly and elected government...”

Destroys federal structure of governance, says plea

The Delhi government’s plea stated that the Centre’s ordinance destroys the federal structure of governance as enshrined under Article 239AA of the Constitution. “It completely sidelines the elected government from the control over its civil servants...”

