Home Cities Delhi

SC refuses to stay Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services 

“It’s an ordinance, we’ll have to hear the matter. We can’t stay an ordinance, an Act is stayed,” a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said while posting the AAP government’s plea.

Published: 11th July 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an interim stay on the Centre’s ordinance on control over services and sought response from the Central government and L-G VK Saxena in the Delhi government’s plea challenging May 19 GNCTD Amendment Ordinance, 2023. 

“It’s an ordinance, we’ll have to hear the matter. We can’t stay an ordinance, an Act is stayed,” a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said while posting the AAP government’s plea seeking stay on the ordinance for July 17. 

Senior advocate AM Singhvi while pressing for the stay said that the L-G had sacked over 400 specialists engaged with the Delhi government. “At least 471 independent persons with reputed degrees from Oxford, European universities etc have been fired by the L-G. If an ordinance tries to nullify pillars given by lordships, it has to be stayed.

Imagine that the CM sits in a meeting with two bureaucrats and is in minority. Those two will outvote the CM and then go to the L-G, who is a super CM,” Singhvi said.  Seeking to declare the ordinance “unconstitutional”, the plea said,

“Though the Impugned Ordinance feigns a degree of democratic involvement by making stray references to the CM, it in fact relegates the CM to being a minority-voice even in the authority tasked with making non- binding ‘recommendations’. It The Impugned Ordinance shows contempt for elected assembly and elected government...”

Destroys federal structure of governance, says plea

The Delhi government’s plea stated that the Centre’s ordinance destroys the federal structure of governance as enshrined under Article 239AA of the Constitution. “It completely sidelines the elected government from the control over its civil servants...”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp