SC to hear Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14

Published: 11th July 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Manish Sisodia | Express

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court will hear on July 14, former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking bail in the multi crore  excise policy scam case probed by the CBI and the money laundering matter arising out of it.  

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to hear the matter after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the former Delhi deputy chief minister, urged the court to take it up for hearing on grounds that his wife was seriously ill and hospitalised.

The bench said although the matter is listed for hearing on July 17, it will take it up for hearing on July 14. He has moved the apex court challenging the two orders of the Delhi High Court dismissing his bail petitions in these cases.

Sisodia who has been in custody in the multi crore scam of the now scrapped Delhi Liquor policy, was arrested on February 26 by CBI nearly eight hours after questioning pursuant to an FIR registered against him on August 17, 2022 under section 120B of IPC read with Section 477 IPC and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28. 

