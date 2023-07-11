Settle defamation case in amicable manner, Delhi HC tells Gahlot & Gupta

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a plea moved by Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot seeking deletion of alleged defamatory tweets by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta against him over procurement of DTC buses, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked both their counsels to sit together and try to work out the issues like gentlemen.

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Gaurang Kanth was hearing an appeal filed by Gahlot against a single judge bench order which had refused to grant him temporary injunction in the defamation suit. The AAP leader had approached the high court alleging Gupta had posted the ‘defamatory’ tweet claiming irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). During the hearing, Gahlot’s counsel sought deletion of the tweets accusing the minister of corruption.

On the other hand, the BJP MLA’s counsel, defended his conduct, the court asked him if he can “establish the truth” at this stage when the trial over his claims was pending. “Like gentlemen, put an end to it. These are elected representatives. These are honourable gentlemen,” said a division bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul, who was hearing the AAP leader’s appeal against a single judge order declining his interim relief in the matter. The senior lawyer for Gahlot said Gupta should take down the defamatory tweets accusing the minister of corruption.

While the advocate for the BJP politician defended his conduct, the court asked him if he can “ establish the truth.” “Can you call a politician corrupt?... Truth has a defence. The question is, can you establish that this is the truth? the bench remarked while calling him to put an end to the issue gentlemen. “You sit and talk to each other. Try to work this out,” the court suggested. In September last year, another division bench of the high court had asked their lawyers to explore the possibility of arriving at a settlement.

BJP leader had alleged graft by transport minister

