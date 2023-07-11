Home Cities Delhi

Six killed in school bus-car collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad

According to the police, the school bus was empty and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.

Police personnel and others near the wreckage of a car after a head-on collision with a bus on Ghaziabad-Meerut Expressway, in Ghaziabad. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GHAZIABAD: At least six people died in a collision between a school bus and a car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Monday morning, the police said.

"A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died and 2 are seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction", Ramanand Kushwaha ADCP Traffic Police told ANI.

The ADCP further said that the deceased include two children and the injured are being treated.

"The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida", ADCP Kushwaha said.

Earlier on Monday, at least nine people were killed after a tanker coming at a high speed collided with a tempo in Pratapgarh, said an official. The accident happened on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh. 

