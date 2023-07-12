Home Cities Delhi

Chopped body remains found near Delhi's Geeta Colony flyover, cops begin probe

As the preliminary investigation indicates that it a murder, the police have registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) at the Kotwali police station.

Published: 12th July 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 12:49 PM

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi police found several chopped body parts, possibly of a woman, scattered at two different places near a flyover in north Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area on Wednesday morning.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the body remains were found near the Geeta Colony flyover. "Prime facie it is a body of person around 35-40 years," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Multiple teams of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini and the Crime Team of the Delhi Police are scanning the area for any other evidence.

Divulging more details, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Parmaditya said one of the polythene bags contained the head of the victim while the other bag had more decomposed body parts.

"The head which was recovered in one of the polythene bags had long hair. Prima facie we assume it to be possibly of a woman," the senior official said, adding the body parts have been sent for postmortem.

As the preliminary investigation indicates that it a murder, the police have registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) at the Kotwali police station.

"The identity of the deceased is yet to be established and currently we are searching the whole area to find if there is any more evidence," the senior official said.

When asked whether all the body parts have been recovered, the official responded that only the medics can tell us whether any part is left or not. "Even if a body part is yet to be recovered, the doctors will convey us," he said.

Notably, Delhi witnessed two similar incidents last year -- one was the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who had allegedly killed her and chopped her body in several pieces and later dumped them at different locations in the city.

The second case was reported from east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area where a 48-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and stepson. The victim's body was also chopped into a dozen pieces and then gradually disposed off at an abandoned place in the city.

