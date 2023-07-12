Home Cities Delhi

‘Common identity card will be issued to lawyers very soon': K K Manan

Amid the increasing security breaches in the city’s courts, in K K Manan, chairman, Bar Council of Delhi spoke to Jaison Wilson about the challenges facing the lawyers’ body. 

K K Manan

K K Manan

By Express News Service

Excerpts from the interview:

What’s your take on the recent security breach in a district court in the national capital?
A meeting of all the bar association presidents was held on Tuesday.  As per the adopted resolution, we are issuing a common identity card made on the basis of the Aadhaar card and other relevant documents. A lawyer can enter court only after scanning this ID card. I would be meeting the Delhi High Court chief justice soon to discuss the further steps to carry out this process. Among other measures, lawyers’ car stickers would be issued after proper scrutiny and sanction of bar associations and authorities concerned. 

What action have you taken against the lawyers involved in the firing inside the Tis Hazari court?
Already, a high power committee has been constituted. Five people involved in the incident have already been suspended by me. Eight to nine people’s list is set to come tomorrow in this regard. Their cases will be referred to the disciplinary committee and I’ll request them to decide their cases within 15 days, so their license should be permanently cancelled.

Is it possible to permanently suspend lawyers?
100% possible..  We will not tolerate goondaism by anyone.  

How were they able to carry guns inside the court complex?  
It’s unfortunate that nobody checked them while they were carrying guns, maybe because they were office-bearers. They were the protectors of the fraternity but they themselves indulged in such type of heinous crime.  

