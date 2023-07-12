Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government orders safety audit of obsolete drains and pipelines

A large portion of a road in west Delhi’s Janakpuri caved in due to leakage of a sewer line last week and a portion of a road caved-in near Sher Shah road Tuesday morning.  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has directed the Public Works Department (PWD), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to carry out a safety audit of obsolete drains and pipelines following recent incidents of road cave-ins in the national capital, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.  

A large portion of a road in west Delhi’s Janakpuri caved in due to leakage of a sewer line last week and a portion of a road caved in near Sher Shah road Tuesday morning.      

Asked about the possible reasons behind such episodes, Bharadwaj said there are many underground drains of the PWD, DJB and MCD. “Over a period of time, these become obsolete since new drains are constructed. However, the previous drains continue to exist. When there is excessive mud flow through them, it leads to displacement and subsequently, the condition of a road weakens and with vehicles passing over it, it caves in,” he said. 

