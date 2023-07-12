Home Cities Delhi

Demand for audit of government schools in Delhi after wall collapse

"As we are aware that during the last few days, the city has faced continuous heavy rain falls and it might have affected the conditions of government school buildings.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The teachers association of the Delhi government schools has sought an audit of all the schools after a boundary wall of a newly built government school in the Sriniwaspuri area collapsed three days ago amid heavy rainfall.

The incident occurred at the Garhi Jharia Maria in the East of Kailash area. Delhi Education Minister Atishi ordered a physical inspection of all government schools to ensure that children do not face any problems. 

“As we are aware that during the last few days, the city has faced continuous heavy rain falls and it might have affected the conditions of government school buildings. It is directed that all Regional Directors, Deputy Directors of Education – Zones and District, Principals and Vice-Principals must conduct a physical inspection of all the government schools under their jurisdiction today itself and ensure that on opening of schools tomorrow there are no such deficiencies found which may cause problems for the security of the school children,” the order stated.

The teaching community raised several issues that need to be addressed.  Recently, the government and the Directorate have undertaken renovations in 52 schools as part of a citywide pilot project, focusing on cosmetic improvements and limited structural enhancements.

