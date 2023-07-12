Home Cities Delhi

‘No relief measures’: Hundreds displaced  from Yamuna plains

His plight echoes that of hundreds of others affected by the rising water levels along the Yamuna. 

Published: 12th July 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:12 AM

People living in low-lying areas near Yamuna relocate to safer places | Shekhar yadav

People living in low-lying areas near Yamuna relocate to safer places | Shekhar yadav

By Mitul Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the wake of heavy rainfall over the past two days, the water level in the Yamuna river has surged to dangerous levels, displacing numerous residents living near the riverside who are now living in sheer misery. Shabbir, a farmer residing in a tent near the Yamuna Bridge floodplains, lamented,  “Our kids are hungry and we have no resources, yet we are being asked to pay the rent of this place.”

On Monday evening, the river breached the danger mark, with the water inundating low-lying areas along the banks, home to a large number of people.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) said that torrential rainfall in northern states and the discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana contributed to the surge, pushing the river’s water level to 206.65 meters on Tuesday.

Residents living near the Yamuna Bridge have voiced their frustration regarding the lack of facilities being provided to them by the concerned government authorities. Many flood victims expressed their disappointment at the absence of adequate food and shelter arrangements.

Most of these people, who migrated to the city from the western region of Uttar Pradesh 55 years ago, sustain themselves through small-time farming and other menial jobs. Shabbir, the breadwinner for seven family members, recounted the devastation caused by the flood, stating that his entire crop was ruined. “I 
am in financial distress because of the loss. It is time for me now to beg to fulfil the necessity of my 
family,” he said.

Currently, Shabbir’s family resides in tents beside the Yamuna Bridge, but they are being subjected to hardships. They claim that police officials are demanding rent for the meagre shelter they have found. 
Shabbir’s wife Pyarbanu lamented the complete lack of assistance from officials. “No one is helping. The DCP and SHO told us that the relief package would come, but it has been two days, and no one has shown up. Our kids are hungry, we don’t have any food, yet no one is willing to spare us even `100.”

