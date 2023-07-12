No salary paid to doctors at MCD-run hospital for last two months

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the tall claim of timely salary disbursal to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees by the AAP which is ruling the corporation, doctors working at a city hospital told this newspaper that they have not received their wages for the last two months.

The resident doctors of the civic body-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital said that they are yet to receive their salaries for May and June. The doctors have written to the hospital administration seeking early diurnal of their pending monthly pay which is making it difficult for them to bear daily expenses.

“We are JR & SR Kastuba Hospital that have not received salary say 2 months and we are unable to fulfil daily expenses. Despite receiving funds in Kasturba Gandhi Hospital we observed that we didn’t receive our salary. It gets delayed at least by one week every month. In a previous letter issued by the hospital, it was promised that the resident salary will be released before regular (permanent) doctors. Kindly look into the matter, and resolve the matter due to which Salary has been delayed,” the letter to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital read.

Dr Ramakant Yadav, president of, Resident Doctors Association (RDA), at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, said despite multiple assurances, their salaries get delayed by a week every month and for the last two months, they are working without any pay. “It was promised during our last strike that we (resident doctors) will get the salaries first and then dispersal will be done for permanent doctors. However, it was never followed,” the doctor said.

“Even credit card starts asking to repay the sum 45 days after utilizing its funds. How are we going to survive,” he asked. Meanwhile, another hospital, Bada Hindu Hospital’s resident doctors have also not received their wages for June so far, doctors informed. The medicos at both civic-run hospitals had to resort to strike for over a week in February this year after they did not receive salaries for months.

