Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court stays NGT order making L-G head of Yamuna panel 

The Yamuna panel was created by the NGT on January 9 while it was dealing with a petition highlighting the increasing pollution in Yamuna and the failure of authorities to take remedial measures.

Published: 12th July 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of constituting a panel under Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena to head high-level committee on Yamuna river pollution.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra also issued notice in the plea.  “There shall be a stay of the operation on the direction of NGT to the extent that the L-G has been asked to be the head,” the bench said in the order. 

The Yamuna panel was created by the NGT on January 9 while it was dealing with a petition highlighting the increasing pollution in Yamuna and the failure of authorities to take remedial measures.  The five-member bench in its order noted, “Having multiple authorities in Delhi may be one of the reasons for not achieving success so far. There appears to be a lack of ownership and accountability.” 

Challenging the NGT’s order, the Delhi govt had argued before SC that it had amounted to sidelining the elected government through an unelected figurehead who was bound to act on the advice of the council of ministers. 

“It is submitted that the issues concerning the present appeal are within the domain of the legislative powers conferred upon the Legislative Assembly and do not fall within any exception as laid down in the Constitution. In light of the above-settled position of law, affirmed most recently by this Court in Civil Appeal 2357 of 2017, the order of NGT is legally not tenable,” the petition said.

It said steps suggested by the NGT such as using treated water for agriculture, horticulture or industrial purposes, preventing discharge/dumping of any waste, protecting flood plain zones, etc are all which require budgetary allocations that are cleared by the Legislative Assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Yamuna river pollution Supreme Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp