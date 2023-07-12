Home Cities Delhi

Two labourers shot dead in Delhi, 9-mm shells found near bodies

“The distance between the bodies was about 300 metres. It has been found that both Pradeep and Bablu knew each other and were probably together when the incident took place."

Published: 12th July 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Two daily wage labourers were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Welcome area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The deceased were identified as Pradeep and Bablu, both aged 40 years, it said.

Police said the information regarding the incident was received at about 2:15 am. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said a man was found dead with two gunshot wounds on his stomach and lower abdomen on the main 65 futa road, Pili Mitti in the Welcome area. He was identified as Pradeep, a daily wage labourer. Two empty 9-mm shells were found near the body. 

Soon after, Bablu was found dead with two gunshot injuries on his chest and lower abdomen near a lane in Subhash Park, the DCP said. Police said Bablu, who was a “bad character” as recorded by the Bhajanpura police station, had 13 cases of snatching and theft registered against him. He also worked as a daily wage labourer. Two empty 9-mm shells were found nearby. 

“The distance between the bodies was about 300 metres. It has been found that both Pradeep and Bablu knew each other and were probably together when the incident took place. It seems that Bablu was shot at first in the lane, followed by Pradeep, who was shot at on the main road,” the DCP said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daily wage labourerslabourers shot dead
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp