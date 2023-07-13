Court awards 10-yr jail to 4 IM operatives for plotting terror attacks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives to 10 years in jail for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the government by carrying out terrorist attacks across the country in 2012. The judgement, however, paved the way for their release as all of them have already served as much time in jail.

Special Judge Shailender Malik awarded the punishment to Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-Ur-Rehman under various sections of the IPC and the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court noted they had pleaded guilty to all the charges against them on July 7. The special judge for terrorist cases noted the convicts were arrested in 2013, and directed the authorities concerned to release them against the period they have already served in prison, if their custody was not needed in other cases.

The judge also referred to the socio-economic report of the convicts and said they belonged to the lower strata of society.

Regarding Danish Ansari, the judge said he was not involved in any other criminal case, was young, and had completed class 12. He ‘intends to pursue normal, responsible life for being a better citizen of the country,’ the court said.

“Therefore taking into consideration the fact that there has not been any criminal antecedent of this convict, this court in the interest of justice is giving an opportunity to convict Danish to conduct responsibly in future as a good citizen of country,” the judge said.

Noting that since the period of sentence awarded to him stood undergone on account of him being in judicial custody since January 21, 2013, Judge Malik directed the authorities to release him if not required in any other case. About Aftab Alam, the judge observed he was in judicial custody since February 5, 2013 and directed setting off the jail term awarded to him against the period he had already served.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives to 10 years in jail for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the government by carrying out terrorist attacks across the country in 2012. The judgement, however, paved the way for their release as all of them have already served as much time in jail. Special Judge Shailender Malik awarded the punishment to Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-Ur-Rehman under various sections of the IPC and the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court noted they had pleaded guilty to all the charges against them on July 7. The special judge for terrorist cases noted the convicts were arrested in 2013, and directed the authorities concerned to release them against the period they have already served in prison, if their custody was not needed in other cases. The judge also referred to the socio-economic report of the convicts and said they belonged to the lower strata of society.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Regarding Danish Ansari, the judge said he was not involved in any other criminal case, was young, and had completed class 12. He ‘intends to pursue normal, responsible life for being a better citizen of the country,’ the court said. “Therefore taking into consideration the fact that there has not been any criminal antecedent of this convict, this court in the interest of justice is giving an opportunity to convict Danish to conduct responsibly in future as a good citizen of country,” the judge said. Noting that since the period of sentence awarded to him stood undergone on account of him being in judicial custody since January 21, 2013, Judge Malik directed the authorities to release him if not required in any other case. About Aftab Alam, the judge observed he was in judicial custody since February 5, 2013 and directed setting off the jail term awarded to him against the period he had already served.