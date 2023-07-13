Delhi deluge: Ministers visit affected areas, ask officials to maintain vigil

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj took stock of relief measures as the Yamuna river swelled to 208.05 metres on Wednesday. To assess the preparedness of relief and rescue operations, revenue minister Atishi visited the flood relief camps at Mayur Vihar and Millennium Depot and interacted with the affected people.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, minister of irrigation and flood control, took a motorboat tour of various parts of the Yamuna in the Civil Lines area of the city. He directed the officials to maintain a constant vigil for any emergency situation.

Thousands of people have been shifted to safer areas as water gushed into their homes and markets near the river, causing them immense hardship. Atishi said, “Floods are a natural calamity, but as a government, it is our responsibility to assist and provide necessary facilities to the affected people. In this regard, we have set up relief camps for people from the Khadar areas.”

She said it has been ensured that these camps have proper accommodation, food, water, and medical facilities for the residents. Around 2,500 camps have been established in six districts of Delhi, she added. The minister also interacted with the flood-affected individuals. She directed the administration to coordinate with local government schools to facilitate the education of children residing in the relief camps.

Atishi told reporters that embankments along the Yamuna river in Delhi are being strengthened. She said relief and rescue efforts are being carried out on a war footing.

