Delhi deluge: Snarls after river water spills on to Ring Road

The traffic movement between Chandgi Ram Akhada and Kashmere Gate was also affected by waterlogging.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi flood
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Waterlogging on parts of the busy Ring Road, including on the stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad, led to heavy traffic congestion as the Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago.

According to PWD officials, waterlogging was reported from three locations on the Ring Road -- between the Monastery Market and ISBT Kashmere Gate, Loha Pul and the stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad.“The Irrigation and Flood Control Department have put sandbags to stop the Yamuna from overflowing. PWD teams are using pumps to clear the water,” a PWD official said.

The traffic movement between Chandgi Ram Akhada and Kashmere Gate was also affected by waterlogging. The Bhairon Marg T-point was also inundated and the PWD department was pumping out the water. There was waterlogging on a portion of the Rajghat Road which led to traffic jams. Google Maps showed ‘Extreme Flood Alert’ for those travelling towards Noida from ITO.The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) advised people to avoid some stretches of the Ring Road.

