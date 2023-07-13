Delhi L-G holds meet on rising water level

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday over the rising water level of the Yamuna, Raj Niwas officials said. On Wednesday, the river swelled to 208.05 metres, surpassing the previous record set in 1978, and causing further inundation of areas near the floodplains.

During an inspection of the inundated banks of the Yamuna, Saxena told reporters that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and everyone living in low-lying areas will be evacuated. He expressed hope that the water level of the Yamuna will come down in the next few days as water discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage has reduced. The L-G said the water level of the river is expected to reach 207.99 on Wednesday night.

“NDRF teams have been deployed. No affected area will be left untouched and we will provide assistance to everyone,” Saxena said. Earlier some people were reluctant to move to safer places but now they have expressed willingness to be shifted and they are being helped, he said. District magistrates and deputy commissioners of affected areas have been issued necessary instructions and “we are ready for any eventuality,” the LG said.

Haryana has reduced discharge of water in the Yamuna because the state is receiving lesser quantity of water from upper reaches of the river, he said and added that there is a barrage at Hathnikund in Haryana and it is not a reservoir. Water cannot be stored and had to be released, the LG said. “The situation will improve day after tomorrow,” he said referring to reduced discharge from the barrage.

Record set in 1978 broken

Water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the record of 208.05 metre on Wednesday evening. At 1 pm, it stood at 207.55 m, surpassing the 207.49 m record set in 1978.

Steps being taken to deal with the situation:

NDRF personnel have been deployed and everyone living in low-lying areas will be evacuated

Officials have been asked to maintain a constant vigil for any emergency. Thousands of people have been shifted to safer areas as water gushed into their homes

Around 2,500 camps with food, water and medical facilities have been established in six districts of Delhi

Commuters advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas. Commercial vehicles banned from entering the city

