Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G holds meet on rising water level

As Yamuna rises to 208.05 meters — highest since 1978 — the L-G and key ministers take stock of the crisis unfolding in the capital

Published: 13th July 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Low-lying areas flooded by the river water | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday over the rising water level of the Yamuna, Raj Niwas officials said. On Wednesday, the river swelled to 208.05 metres, surpassing the previous record set in 1978, and causing further inundation of areas near the floodplains.

During an inspection of the inundated banks of the Yamuna, Saxena told reporters that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and everyone living in low-lying areas will be evacuated. He expressed hope that the water level of the Yamuna will come down in the next few days as water discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage has reduced. The L-G said the water level of the river is expected to reach 207.99 on Wednesday night.

“NDRF teams have been deployed. No affected area will be left untouched and we will provide assistance to everyone,” Saxena said. Earlier some people were reluctant to move to safer places but now they have expressed willingness to be shifted and they are being helped, he said. District magistrates and deputy commissioners of affected areas have been issued necessary instructions and “we are ready for any eventuality,” the LG said.

Haryana has reduced discharge of water in the Yamuna because the state is receiving lesser quantity of water from upper reaches of the river, he said and added that there is a barrage at Hathnikund in Haryana and it is not a reservoir. Water cannot be stored and had to be released, the LG said. “The situation will improve day after tomorrow,” he said referring to reduced discharge from the barrage.

Record set in 1978 broken

Water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the record of 208.05 metre on Wednesday evening. At 1 pm, it stood at 207.55 m, surpassing the 207.49 m record set in 1978.

Steps being taken to deal with the situation:

  • NDRF personnel have been deployed and everyone living in low-lying areas will be evacuated
  • Officials have been asked to maintain a constant vigil for any emergency. Thousands of people have been shifted to safer areas as water gushed into their homes
  • Around 2,500 camps with food, water and medical facilities have been established in six districts of Delhi
  • Commuters advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas. Commercial vehicles banned from entering the city
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi flood V K Saxena Delhi Disaster Management Authority
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp