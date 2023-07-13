Flood fury wreaks havoc across Delhi, educational institutes shut, heavy vehicles banned

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: In view of the prevailing flood situation in the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday ordered the closure of non-essential government offices, schools, colleges and universities till Sunday while it advised Work From Home (WFH) for private establishments among others.

Besides, the DDMA has stopped plying of inter-state buses coming to the Kashmere Gate ISBT due to the precarious flood situation in the area. The buses will be stopped at Singhu Border and DTC buses will ferry the passengers from there. Entry has been banned for heavy goods vehicles from the Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border except those carrying essential goods.

Meanwhile, commercial establishments in and around Kashmere Gate have been asked to close till the situation improves.

The DDMA has also asked hospitals and medical facilities in the city to remain alert to any eventuality and ensure preparedness to handle the situation once the water recedes.

The decisions were taken in a meeting to review the prevailing flood situation in the city headed by Delhi L-G VK Saxena where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Vice-Chairperson (DDMA), Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj along with Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and senior officers of departments concerned were present.

Directions were also issued to rescue and rehabilitate people who have been affected by the swelling of the Yamuna which resulted in a flood situation in the city.

Talking to reporters, the Delhi CM said that people who have been evacuated out of the flooded areas are being shifted to neighbouring government school buildings as they faced sanitation problems in the camps.

Officials were directed to ensure additional rescue teams of NDRF personnel, further provisions of personnel for traffic management in affected areas as well as sufficient food, drinking water, medical aid and mobile toilets at relief camps.

Meanwhile, the DDMA made a public appeal to avoid unnecessary travel.

Several areas in Delhi, including the Yamuna floodplains, along with low-lying areas of Civil Lines and Kashmere Gate, are currently experiencing severe flooding due to the swelling of the river. The water level at the Old Delhi Railway Bridge has risen to 208.65 metres, surpassing the danger mark by 3.32 metres. This unprecedented flood level has shattered a 45-year-old record, previously set at 207.49 metres.

40 patients including three on ventilator shifted from hospital amid flooding

Around 40 patients with trauma including three on the ventilator were shifted from the Delhi government-run Sushruta Trauma Centre after the hospital premises got inundated with flood water on Thursday.

The patients were shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital and will remain there till the situation improves, Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of the hospital, said.

Meanwhile, all services except "emergency" have been deferred at the Sushruta Trauma Centre.

"There was a threat of a power cut since the premises were flooded. So we had to move them (patients) out," Kumar added.

The Trauma Centre is situated near the posh Civil Lines which is one of the worst affected areas. The area houses the Delhi Legislative Assembly and the residences of ministers including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as well as the L-G.

The ring road bypassing the area was completely submerged in the floodwater.

Traffic movement on roads linking to the area has been halted due to the massive waterlogging. Traffic has been diverted to alternate routes, leading to massive traffic jams.

The authorities also closed down the Indraprastha flyover which connects the area to traffic coming from Sarai Kale Khan and NH-24.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna continued to flow three metres above the danger mark at 208.62 metres.

