Yamuna water level: Kejriwal writes to Shah, seeks Centre’s intervention

Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that the water level of the Yamuna, flowing at an all-time high of 208.05 metres, doesn’t rise further.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

People from low-lying areas around the Yamuna river wade through floodwaters of the swollen river while relocating to a safer place, in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that the water level of the Yamuna, flowing at an all-time high of 208.05 metres, doesn’t rise further and said news of flood in the capital will not send a good message to the world.

In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, he requested that “if possible the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed” and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G-20 Summit meeting in a few weeks. “The news of flood in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation,” Kejriwal wrote to Shah.

He said that as per the Central Water Commission estimates, the level of Yamuna will reach 207.72 metres on Wednesday night which is a matter of “grave” concern. “It’s my humble request to you that if possible the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana should be released with a limited speed so that Yamuna’s level in Delhi does not rise further,” Kejriwal wrote.

Sharing an update on Yamuna water levels on Twitter, Kejriwal said, “Central Water Commission predicts 207.72-metre water level in Yamuna tonight. Not good news for Delhi. There have been no rains in Delhi for the last two days. However, the levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana from the Hathnikund barrage.

