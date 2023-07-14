Delhi deluge: Commuters rue mile-long snarls, police issue traffic advisory

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic crawled on several stretches and commuters struggled to reach their destinations as water from the Yamuna spilled onto the roads of the national capital, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday to issue an advisory on vehicular movement.

There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food items and petroleum products, police said. The closure of roads due to the Yamuna overflowing also hit traffic in several parts of the city, especially east Delhi, where commuters were stuck for hours.

According to the police advisory, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg -- between the IP flyover and the Chandgi Ram Akhara and the Kalighat Mandir and the Delhi Secretariat -- and on the Outer Ring Road between the Wazirabad Bridge and the Chandgi Ram Akhara.

The commuters have been advised to avoid the roads and plan their journeys accordingly, it said.

Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi and be diverted to the Eastern and the Western Peripheral Expressway. Commercial vehicles will also be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and the Wazirabad Bridge.

No entry, exit at Yamuna Bank metro station

New Delhi: Entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday. “Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available,” the DMRC said in another tweet.

NEW DELHI: Traffic crawled on several stretches and commuters struggled to reach their destinations as water from the Yamuna spilled onto the roads of the national capital, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday to issue an advisory on vehicular movement. There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food items and petroleum products, police said. The closure of roads due to the Yamuna overflowing also hit traffic in several parts of the city, especially east Delhi, where commuters were stuck for hours. According to the police advisory, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg -- between the IP flyover and the Chandgi Ram Akhara and the Kalighat Mandir and the Delhi Secretariat -- and on the Outer Ring Road between the Wazirabad Bridge and the Chandgi Ram Akhara. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The commuters have been advised to avoid the roads and plan their journeys accordingly, it said. Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi and be diverted to the Eastern and the Western Peripheral Expressway. Commercial vehicles will also be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and the Wazirabad Bridge. No entry, exit at Yamuna Bank metro station New Delhi: Entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday. “Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available,” the DMRC said in another tweet.