Delhi HC junks plea to stay UPSC invite for CSE Mains applications

The petitioners earlier told the court they will not press at this stage their prayers to quash the UPSC civil services preliminary examination for this year.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi HC

Representational image of Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the Union Public Service Commission’s decision inviting applications for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the application filed by some civil services aspirants seeking a direction to stay the “Detailed Application Form-1” dated July 10, 2023, issued by the UPSC for the examination.

“Application dismissed,” the judge said. The application formed a part of the petition filed by 17 unsuccessful aspirants seeking the answer key of the preliminary examination held earlier this year.

The petitioners earlier told the court they will not press at this stage their prayers to quash the UPSC civil services preliminary examination for this year. On Thursday, the counsel for the petitioners urged the court to stay the invitation for applying for the mains examination, saying otherwise the main petition will become infructuous.

The lawyer emphasised that these tests were the “most important examination” for civil services aspirants. Justice Singh responded to his contention, saying it was the “most important examination” for those who were “eligible” and “talented” and “not those who are filing writ petitions”.  

The petitioners have contended in the application that the UPSC’s decision for inviting applications when the matter was pending in court was intended to subvert the process of law. They said it has been UPSC’s strategy in the past to get court cases dismissed on account of passage of time.  “Meanwhile, UPSC showing undue hastiness, with intention to subvert the process of law and carry on its arbitrary practices in a covert manne,” the application said.

‘To subvert  due process of law’
The petitioners contended in the application that the UPSC’s decision for inviting applications when the matter was pending in court was intended to subvert the process of law
 

TAGS
Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 UPSC
