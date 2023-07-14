Delhi youth follows a woman into woods, returns without his wallet

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It is not that you always require muscle power to commit robbery, sometimes a sweet smile of woman coupled with a wheedling tone is enough to get flattered and make one do things that a man might regret later.

It has come to fore that the woman robbers have now adopted devious stratagems where they are able to commit a crime through a technique of brief honey trapping. In a recent case, a 19-year-old man Chaman Kumar (name changed), who worked as a domestic help at a posh Sainik Farm house in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, went out in the early hours of July 11 to pay a visit to his father who resided nearby at Zamrupur in Greater Kailash.

It was around 9 am when Chaman reached near Ganda Nala adjacent to BRT road near Indian Oil petrol pump where he saw a woman standing alone. According to the FIR of the incident accessed by this newspaper the woman first signalled him to come to her and then started walking towards the jungle.

Unaware of the nefarious plans of the woman, Chaman began following her and went after her. After following her for a while, to his surprise, Chaman saw one more woman already waiting there. The second woman came towards him and started talking to him. Surprised and curious with the turn of events, Chaman continued the conversation with her. Minutes later, the woman, unexpectedly hugged him. Distracted with the sudden attention he was receiving, the first woman who he had followed into the jungle, slid her hand inside his pants’ back pocket and stole his wallet.

The moment he realised that they have stolen his wallet, both the women immediately ran deep inside the forest and Chaman was unable to catch them. “My wallet contained my Aadhaar card along with `12,000 and some passport-size pictures of my younger brother,” the complaint lodged by the victim man, read. He then approached the police, which registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and have started investigating the matter.

How they ‘honey trapped’ him

Unaware of the nefarious plans of the woman, Chaman began following her and went after her into the jungle. To his surprise, Chaman saw one more woman already waiting there. The second woman came towards him and started talking to him and later hugged him. Distracting him with the hug, the women stole his wallet that had cash and other valuables.

