Suspecting infidelity, man strangles wife, kills neighbour in Delhi’s Rohini area

A man allegedly strangled his 28-year-old wife after stabbing his neighbour to death with a pair of scissors in Delhi’s Rohini area suspecting an affair.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a case of double murder, a man allegedly strangled his 28-year-old wife after stabbing his neighbour to death with a pair of scissors in Delhi’s Rohini area suspecting an affair of his wife with that neighbour. The accused, identified as Imran (32), was arrested by the police.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Harendra K Singh said a PCR call was received on July 13 around 8 am at South Rohini police station regarding the stabbing of a person after which the local police reached the spot and found that the injured man named Ranjeet (22) had already been taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital by his family members.

“In the meantime, another PCR call was received at the police station in which the caller intimated that the same accused man has also killed his wife,” the DCP said. The police immediately rushed to the location i.e. the house of the alleged Imran at Mangolpur Kalan and found him present there along with his unconscious wife named Khushboo. The woman was then rushed to hospital, however, she was declared ‘brought dead’. The accused had strangled her with her own dupatta.

At the same time, information was received from Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital that the injured Ranjeet has also succumbed to his injuries. Both Imran and Khushboo have been married for the last twelve years and had three children together. 

Man poses as cop, rapes student

A 20-year-old college student was allegedly raped inside the premises of her apartment complex in Rohini by a man who posed as a police officer and threatened to leak a video of her, police said on Thursday. The accused, Ravi Solanki, was arrested by a team of the Crime Branch on Thursday, they said. Solanki allegedly told the woman about having a video of her private moments with her boyfriend, which he said he will share with her parents, police said.  The accused was nabbed after police checked CCTV footage of the man and the motorcycle he used to enter the gated society the woman lived in, they said.

