By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three boys drowned while taking a bath in floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur area on Friday, officials said.

The boys, all residents of northeast Delhi's Jahangirpuri, were aged between 10 and 12.

According to fire officials, a fire tender was rushed to the spot after information about the incident was received at 2:25 pm.

These are the first deaths to be reported in the Delhi floods.

