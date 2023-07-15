Home Cities Delhi

Army steps in to quell fresh floods

The flood situation in Delhi continued to remain grim on Friday with several areas of the city remaining submerged, even as the water level in swollen Yamuna started to ebb.

Army personnel carry out repair work after the drain regulator at ITO was damaged due to flooding in the area by the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma and Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The flood situation in Delhi continued to remain grim on Friday with several areas of the city remaining submerged, even as the water level in swollen Yamuna started to ebb. Early in the day, a fresh crisis emerged as a water regulator operated by the Delhi Jal Board near the World Health Organization office in central Delhi was breached, triggering floods in several parts of ITO and the Rajghat. 

The floodwaters also reached the doorstep of the Supreme Court, following which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena visited the affected site to monitor the situation. To combat the backflow of water from the regulator, Army personnel and the National Disaster Relief Force were deployed. 

As of Friday 7 pm, the water level in the Yamuna was at 208.17 metres – slightly down from 208.66 metres on Thursday evening. The Central Water Commission expects the water level to recede further to 208.05 metres or below overnight. Meanwhile, work is on to reopen five blocked gates at the ITO barrage, which are disrupting the flow of Yamuna water. On a positive note, Kejriwal said the Okhla Water Treatment Plant, which was shut after flood waters inundated the plant, is functional again.

