Delhi HC relief for man facing POCSO Act case

Noting the serious nature and harsh punishment under POCSO Act, the Delhi High Court granted an accused an opportunity to cross examine a prosecution witness in the case.

Delhi HC

Representational image of Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Noting the serious nature and harsh punishment under POCSO Act, the Delhi High Court granted an accused an opportunity to cross examine a prosecution witness in the case. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing the plea in relation to a 2019 FIR registered against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also for outraging woman’s modesty, sexual harassment and stalking. He was approaching the HC against an earlier trial court order which dismissed his plea seeking recall of a prosecution witness (PW1) for cross examination.

“There is no doubt that in offences relating to security of women are concerned, the criminal courts are under an obligation to ensure that the witnesses are not harassed. However, keeping in view the fact that under Section 29 of the POCSO Act, there is presumption which is against the petitioner (accused), which needs to be rebutted by way of proper opportunity to cross examine the witnesses. This right is indelible,” the 5-page order read.

