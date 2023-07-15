Delhi High Court bids warm farewell to judge who earned name for ‘green’ judgments

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court judge Justice Najmi Waziri, famously known as the ‘green judge’ for his penchant for lush vegetation and efforts to involve litigants in planting 3.7 lakh trees across the national capital, Friday urged the citizens to take charge of the plantation drive as the government cannot do everything alone.

Justice Waziri, who was speaking at the full court farewell reference organised by the high court on his superannuation, said he found that when there is a scope or chance of healing the wounds and making amends, the best way possible was to direct the litigants to do something for the city, its environment and neighbourhood.

‘It seemed a more prudent way of utilising people’s money and time than by sending the costs imposed on various parties into various funds where it may lie unutilised for decades to come,’ he said.

Judges of the Delhi HC, Chief Justice of Uttarakhand HC, Justice Waziri’s family members and friends, lawyers and court staff were present at the farewell programme.

Delhi HC Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said ‘social justice’ has been the ‘hallmark’ of Justice Waziri’s judicial outlook. “I am certain that your work will leave a lasting impact on the society. Today, you are leaving the system better than you had found it,” Justice Sharma said. Referring to Justice Waziri’s efforts for planting trees in Delhi, the CJ said, “Not only one life rather multiple generations will breathe easier because you lived.”

ASG Chetan Sharma said Justice Waziri got 3.70 lakh trees planted starting from July 2018 from the southern ridge to central ridge in the form of ‘Maafi Bagh’ (garden of forgiveness) and ‘Insaaf Bagh’ (garden of justice). “There is a whole new ecosystem in place on lands which were lying fallow,” he said.

Justice Waziri also pronounced many judgments in other important matters.

