Fire  breaks out at DCM building in Connaught place

Fire broke out in the ninth floor of the building.

Published: 15th July 2023 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

A fire broke out on the 9th floor of DCM building in Connaught Place. (Photo | Videograb)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire is on the ninth floor of DCM building at Barakhamba Road, they added.

(This is a developing story)

