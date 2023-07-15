Fire  breaks out at DCM building in Connaught place

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

#WATCH: Delhi | A fire broke out on the 9th floor of DCM building in Connaught Place. 10 fire engines are present on the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/hyKOkN4sGQ — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

The fire is on the ninth floor of DCM building at Barakhamba Road, they added.

(This is a developing story)

