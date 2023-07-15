Home Cities Delhi

IMD puts Delhi on ‘yellow’ alert today

The weather office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for moderate rain and thundershowers on Saturday in Delhi, parts of which continue to reel from a flood-like situation.

Flooding at Rajghat as the Yamuna river inundates nearby areas, in New Delhi, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Several areas like Laxmi Nagar, Ayanagar, Lodhi Road, Mungeshpur and a few localities in east Delhi witnessed light rainfall on Friday. There was a light drizzle in other areas, including Lutyens’ Delhi.
In a forecast, the India Meteorological Department said light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Delhi on Saturday and added that a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for the city.  “There would be generally cloudy skies with moderate rain and thundershowers,” it said.

The Met office uses four colour codes -- ‘green’ means all is well while ‘yellow’ indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, disrupting daily activities.  An ‘orange’ alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential for disruptions in commutes with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.  

