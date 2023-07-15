Three arrested for illegal possession of firearms

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Three persons were arrested from areas under Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) on Friday for allegedly possessing country-made guns. The accused were identified as Jadunath Hansdah, Thakur Singh and Madhu Singh, all from Badasahi police limits.

Addressing mediapersons, Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar said the accused were held during a combing operation in the area. During interrogation, the trio disclosed a plan to carry out hunting activities in the tiger reserve. “A case under section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against the trio and three country-made guns seized from their possession,” he added.

Gangadhar further informed that people who have stocked firearms illegally must deposit them at their respective police stations by the end of July. “Strict action will be taken against violators,” the SP stated.

He further said the district police was supporting Forest department towards protection of STR after two forest staff were killed back to back on the park’s premises.

“Police will further carry out search operations to nab those who possess illegal firearms. An additional one platoon of police force will be engaged for the purpose,” Gangadhar informed. The SP urged ward members, panchayat representatives and social workers to cooperate with police for the same.

