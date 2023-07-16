Home Cities Delhi

Another spell of rain likely in Delhi city

The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am was 13 mm, the India Meteorological Department said, adding the maximum temperature likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Published: 16th July 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

A pedestrian on a road amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 15, 2023 (Photo | PTI)

A pedestrian on a road amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 15, 2023 (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The minimum temperature in the city on Sunday settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, with the weather office predicting light to moderate rainfall.

The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am was 13 mm, the India Meteorological Department said, adding the maximum temperature likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall on Saturday led to traffic disruptions in many parts of the city.

According to traffic police, vehicular movement has been affected on Ring Road due to an overflow of sewer water near the IP flyover from Rajghat to the Nizamuddin carriageway.

"Commuters are advised to take an alternate route via Shanti Van, Rajghat, JLN Marg, BSZ Marg to avoid the stretch," the traffic police said.

ALSO READ | DMRC restores normal speed for metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges

"Traffic may remain affected on Ring road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to the breakdown of a truck at Rajouri Garden flyover. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police said in another tweet.

Traffic movement was also affected on Bhairon Marg due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi rains Rainfall Waterlogging

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp