Couple among 4 held for robbing shop owner

They robbed the victim’s bag containing cash and jewellery and also fired a shot and fled, police said.

Published: 16th July 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 08:38 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 27-year-old man, along with his girlfriend and two others, was arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop owner at gunpoint in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Samar, a resident of Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, his girlfriend Rani (23), a resident of Javli village in UP’s Loni, Rohit Dhama and Joginder alias Kake (27), they said.

Rani and Samar worked at a clothing shop near the victim’s store. The couple knew that the shop owner carried cash on a regular basis. So, they hatched a plan to rob him as they wanted to open their own garments store, DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

During the investigation, the couple started tracking the victim’s route, which is usually taken by him while returning home after closing the shop and Rani shared this information with two of her friends Dhama and Joginder who have criminal backgrounds, he said.

On July 1, a person reported that while he was returning home around 9.15 pm along with his employee Sukhvinder from his jewellery shop at Arya Samaj Road in Bindapur, three unknown people came on a motorcycle and stopped his scooter, a police officer said.

They robbed the victim’s bag containing cash and jewellery and also fired a shot and fled, police said. When they were going on the motorcycle, Samar received a gunshot injury due to accidental firing, they said. On the basis of information given by Rani, Dhama, Kaka and Samar committed the robbery, the DCP said.

