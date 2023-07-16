Delhi high court directs judges to chalk out list of priority cases for digitalisation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed principal district and sessions judges here to chalk out a list of the nature of cases or records of district courts that need to be prioritised for digitalisation.

The high court clarified that before weeding out old records, it is not mandatory to digitalise each and every petty case.

“The Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarter) in consultation with all other Principal District and Sessions Judges and Officers In-charge (OICs) record rooms shall determine the category of cases which require digitisation and ‘petty cases’ which do not require digitisation,” Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said in an order which was passed on June 1 and signed on July 11.

The order came on an application filed by the registry of the court seeking certain clarifications in its 2017 order. In its January 2017 order, the high court had directed that “before the trial court record is destroyed under the Delhi High Court Rules, all information should be sought from the appellate court concerned as to whether or not the judgment rendered by the trial court has been appealed and if so, whether such all appeal is pending”.

It had said, “In all such cases where a response is received with regard to the pendency of the appeal, the trial court record should not be destroyed and should be preserved. Even in cases where no positive response is received by the appellate court with regard to the pendency of the appeal before the destruction of the trial court record, the same should be scanned and saved in digitised form.”

While arguing on the recent application, advocate Rajat Aneja, representing the high court’s administrative side, submitted that due to non-weeding out of records, they are piling up and causing a huge problem.

The information technology committee of the high court sought clarifications in the 2017 order, including that in which category of cases ‘ civil or criminal’ the directions were applicable and whether the trial court record for which the statutory period of preservation is already over.

