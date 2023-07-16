Home Cities Delhi

Fire engulfs building on Barakhamba Road

The fire started on the ninth floor of the DCM building in the arterial Barakhamba Road, which connects Connaught Place and ITO.

Published: 16th July 2023 08:35 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi’s Barakhamba Road, officials said. The multistorey building houses many commercial offices.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused in less than two hours around 8 pm.

The fire started on the ninth floor of the DCM building on the arterial Barakhamba Road, which connects Connaught Place and ITO. Visuals from the spot showed flames leaping out from the windows on the ninth floor and smoke engulfing the floor above.

Heavy rain began pounding the area by the time fire officials started dousing the blaze. A video of the operation showed a water jet being aimed at the building from a fire truck, with the rain helping to dissipate the smoke. Traffic movement was also affected on the road.

