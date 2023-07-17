A celebration of craftmanship

Manu Vipin By

One of the leading brands known for their exquisite designs in diamond, gold and CZ jewellery, MK Jewels has been a benchmark for design, craftsmanship, and quality. With an in-house manufacturing atelier and an exceptional design team, each piece of jewellery is designed with great attention to detail and is a work of art. To celebrate 24 years in the industry, they have come up with 24 bespoke statement pieces.

Ram Raimalani, the founder of MK Jewels, tells us that the journey has been nothing short of incredible. “It all began when I decided to follow my passion for jewellery and started my own brand in 1999. I started with a small workshop, a few designs and a scooter. With hard work and determination, we’ve come a long way and now have four stores across Ahmedabad and Mumbai,” he says.

The statement pieces that are being launched as part of the celebratory collection are bespoke, uniquely designed, custom-made jewellery. “Some of our unique and bespoke statement pieces include a Shrinathji pendant, a Ganesh pendant, Jadau sets and Polki sets. What makes them unique is that the signature pieces and high jewels are crafted with artistically cut diamonds and enhanced by coloured stones. Some of the stones we use in our jewellery are freshwater pearls, CZ, rubies, emeralds, mother of pearl and green aventurine,” elaborates Raimalani.

To accomplish a core concept or design idea, Raimalani seeks inspiration from the environment, which is incorporated into a collection. “From an inspiration, my design team fleshes out the concept. They mirror my vision through a hand-drawn design. The idea is then translated onto paper to bring to life MK Jewel’s creations,” he explains.

Raimalani and his team took almost three months to come up with the new collection. “In fact, we receive new products every day. We have 12 different collections in store and every single day we see a lot of new drops in each collection. July to January is the festive season in India. Keeping that in mind, we have already started adding new pieces,” he says.

It is not easy for the jeweller to pick a favourite piece from the collection, and he tells us why. “A lot of thought and hard work has gone into curating each piece and they are extremely unique. But I have the RA RA RU collection in store, which is special as it is inspired by my name. The design is inspired by all hues of a rainbow and the beauty of nature,” he says.

About the bridal jewellery trends for this wedding season, Raimalani says there has been a shift from traditional diamonds to coloured gemstones. “Brides are looking to express their individuality and incorporate a pop of colour into their bridal set. And they are currently obsessed with Kiara Advani’s wedding look, where she was spotted wearing classic diamonds encrusted with stunning emeralds. Vibrant sapphires, emeralds, and rubies are extremely popular at the moment. The 24 bespoke pieces will be just apt for any special occasion since they include antique polki and jadau, which are an all-time favourite. You will find nature-inspired motifs, vintage elements, bold statement pieces, vibrant gemstones and rose gold accents in the collection. It will add elegance, individuality, and charm to a bride’s ensemble,” he adds.

Price starts at Rs 15,000.

Available online.

