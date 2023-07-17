Home Cities Delhi

Centre trying to break parties and scare everyone: Kejriwal on ED raids on premises of DMK leader Ponmudy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises of Ponmudy and his son in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining.

Published: 17th July 2023 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the raid at multiple premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani Pon by the ED, alleging that the Centre is trying to break parties and scare everyone.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises of Ponmudy and his son in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining.

"We strongly condemn ED raids on TN Education minister now. They are trying to break parties and scare everyone with ED," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

"But for ED, NDA would be left with no partners and many leaders in BJP would have also left," Kejriwal said, adding, You cannot scare or control a great nation like India through ED.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP DMK Minister K Ponmudy Gautham Sigamani Pon Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp