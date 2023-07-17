Chandrawal plant back in action, water woes to end

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After battering a severe water shortage for days, some respite will be brought to the city residents as the Delhi government re-operationalised Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on Sunday. CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the development.

“Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant has also started,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, the government was able to restart the WTP at Okhla. The unprecedented flood situation in the city accentuated the shortage of water supply in the city as the Delhi government shut down three WTPs—at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla — on Thursday after they got submerged in the flood water of Yamuna while it forced one at Sonia Vihar to function only 25 per cent of its capacity.

Responding to the development, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairperson (VC) Somnath Bharti said that resuming operations at Chandrawal WTP would restore water supply to the tune of 105 MGD in assembly constituencies falling in Central Delhi namely Rajender Nagar, Karol Bagh, Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, Patel Nagar, Palam Vihar, Delhi Cantt among others. “Water supply from this area had got disrupted because its raw water supply pump house, which is in Wazirabad WTP, had got flooded,” he added.

Bharti also said that the work to restore all three phases of Wazirabad WTP is going on incessantly and in all likelihood, it will also be restored by Sunday.“With the amazing commitment of DJB and Discom employees, we are hopeful to revive the Wazirabad WTP anytime during the day today (Sunday),” he said further.

Yamuna Bank Metro Station opens for public

Entry and exit of passengers at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been reopened after the Yamuna registered a drop in its water level, officials said. The station had been closed on Thursday due to the rise in the Yamuna river water level.

Work underway to drain floodwater from Raj Ghat

Efforts are underway to drain the floodwater from Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Raj Ghat, L-G VK Saxena said on Sunday. The entire Raj Ghat area was inundated due to the backflow of a drain with floodwaters entering even the memorial complex.

North Delhi residents walk back home

North Delhi residents have begun to return to their homes now that the river is retreating. A few returned to take stock of their shops at the monastery market near Kashmiri Gate.

